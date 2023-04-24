Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 55,266 M

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $509.37, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $510.64 and dropped to $505.46 before settling in for the closing price of $505.58. Within the past 52 weeks, COST’s price has moved between $406.51 and $609.18.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 12.00% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 16.60%. With a float of $441.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.88 million.

In an organization with 304000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.15, operating margin of +3.43, and the pretax margin is +3.45.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Discount Stores industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 69.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 298,408. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $497.35, taking the stock ownership to the 4,320 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Executive VP and CFO sold 2,068 for $483.32, making the entire transaction worth $999,506. This insider now owns 25,350 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.21) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +2.57 while generating a return on equity of 30.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.28% during the next five years compared to 16.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.96. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 57.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.61, a number that is poised to hit 3.34 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.61.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 61.73%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $492.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $499.82. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $509.51. Second resistance stands at $512.66. The third major resistance level sits at $514.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $504.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $502.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $499.15.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 224.22 billion based on 443,483K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 226,954 M and income totals 5,844 M. The company made 55,266 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,466 M in sales during its previous quarter.