Deere & Company (DE) average volume reaches $1.58M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock priced at $389.91, down -0.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $390.53 and dropped to $385.30 before settling in for the closing price of $390.36. DE’s price has ranged from $283.81 to $448.40 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 11.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 22.60%. With a float of $295.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $297.60 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 82200 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Deere & Company (DE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Deere & Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 5,025,217. In this transaction Pres, WWC&F and Pwr Systems of this company sold 11,429 shares at a rate of $439.69, taking the stock ownership to the 13,147 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 29, when Company’s Sr Advisor, Office of Chairman sold 10,910 for $442.79, making the entire transaction worth $4,830,881. This insider now owns 17,321 shares in total.

Deere & Company (DE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 1/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $6.55 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.70% during the next five years compared to 28.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Deere & Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 26.96, a number that is poised to hit 8.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 32.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Deere & Company (DE)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.55 million, its volume of 1.45 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.03.

During the past 100 days, Deere & Company’s (DE) raw stochastic average was set at 25.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $403.27, while its 200-day Moving Average is $388.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $389.72 in the near term. At $392.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $394.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $384.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $382.28. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $379.26.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 115.67 billion, the company has a total of 296,322K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 52,577 M while annual income is 7,131 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,652 M while its latest quarter income was 1,959 M.