Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) with a beta value of 0.97 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $5.09, down -2.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.10 and dropped to $4.92 before settling in for the closing price of $5.11. Over the past 52 weeks, EQX has traded in a range of $2.35-$8.55.

While this was happening, with a float of $280.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $305.20 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 683 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Equinox Gold Corp. is 8.49%, while institutional ownership is 46.10%.

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.05) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.33, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.44 million, its volume of 2.71 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) raw stochastic average was set at 68.23%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.09 in the near term. At $5.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.73.

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.59 billion has total of 312,134K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 952,200 K in contrast with the sum of -106,030 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 259,280 K and last quarter income was 22,590 K.

