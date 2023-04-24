Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) is expecting 16.67% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) stock priced at $12.95, up 2.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.31 and dropped to $12.86 before settling in for the closing price of $12.82. ZGN’s price has ranged from $9.12 to $13.90 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 138.10%. With a float of $55.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6030 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.83, operating margin of +9.67, and the pretax margin is +6.77.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. The insider ownership of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. is 76.58%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +3.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 29.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23 and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (ZGN)

Looking closely at Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.46 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.27 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s (ZGN) raw stochastic average was set at 80.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.94% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.39. However, in the short run, Ermenegildo Zegna N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $13.31. Second resistance stands at $13.54. The third major resistance level sits at $13.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.64. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.41.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE: ZGN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.19 billion, the company has a total of 50,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,588 M while annual income is 54,240 K.