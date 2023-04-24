First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) last year’s performance of -45.06% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

April 21, 2023, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) trading session started at the price of $7.24, that was -0.97% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.2994 and dropped to $7.02 before settling in for the closing price of $7.24. A 52-week range for AG has been $5.53 – $12.93.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 152.40%. With a float of $267.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $274.49 million.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of First Majestic Silver Corp. is 2.32%, while institutional ownership is 36.51%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 152.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -33.08% drop over the previous five years of trading.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Looking closely at First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG), its last 5-days average volume was 6.14 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s (AG) raw stochastic average was set at 39.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.72% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.83. However, in the short run, First Majestic Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.31. Second resistance stands at $7.44. The third major resistance level sits at $7.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.88. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.75.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) Key Stats

There are 274,480K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.97 billion. As of now, sales total 624,220 K while income totals -114,280 K. Its latest quarter income was 148,190 K while its last quarter net income were -16,820 K.