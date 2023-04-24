Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -7.29%

On April 21, 2023, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) opened at $3.75, lower -2.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.79 and dropped to $3.68 before settling in for the closing price of $3.79. Price fluctuations for FSM have ranged from $2.05 to $4.21 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.70% at the time writing. With a float of $286.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.22 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.98, operating margin of +12.18, and the pretax margin is -18.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is 0.91%, while institutional ownership is 38.27%.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -18.76 while generating a return on equity of -9.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)

The latest stats from [Fortuna Silver Mines Inc., FSM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.79 million was inferior to 3.95 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s (FSM) raw stochastic average was set at 53.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.19. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.76. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.83. The third major resistance level sits at $3.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.61. The third support level lies at $3.54 if the price breaches the second support level.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) Key Stats

There are currently 290,265K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.07 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 681,490 K according to its annual income of -128,130 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 164,720 K and its income totaled -153,030 K.