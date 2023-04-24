Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 5,758 M

On April 21, 2023, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) opened at $39.79, lower -4.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.70 and dropped to $38.882 before settling in for the closing price of $41.36. Price fluctuations for FCX have ranged from $24.65 to $48.36 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 6.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -17.80% at the time writing. With a float of $1.42 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.43 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25600 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.68, operating margin of +32.36, and the pretax margin is +28.78.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Copper industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is 0.59%, while institutional ownership is 79.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 504,117. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 11,678 shares at a rate of $43.17, taking the stock ownership to the 32,333 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 02, when Company’s Senior VP & General Counsel sold 75,000 for $40.25, making the entire transaction worth $3,018,832. This insider now owns 136,432 shares in total.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.46) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +14.83 while generating a return on equity of 23.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.55% during the next five years compared to 20.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.38, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)

The latest stats from [Freeport-McMoRan Inc., FCX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.38 million was superior to 12.86 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.34.

During the past 100 days, Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (FCX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.34%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $40.61. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.57. The third major resistance level sits at $42.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.93. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.98.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE: FCX) Key Stats

There are currently 1,430,694K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 59.17 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 22,780 M according to its annual income of 3,468 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,758 M and its income totaled 697,000 K.