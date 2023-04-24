GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.38 million

April 21, 2023, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) trading session started at the price of $0.2992, that was -0.27% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.304 and dropped to $0.286 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. A 52-week range for WGS has been $0.22 – $2.52.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.20%. With a float of $198.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $386.89 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1100 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -23.32, operating margin of -178.22, and the pretax margin is -254.81.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward GeneDx Holdings Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of GeneDx Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 41.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 1,659. In this transaction Chief Transformation Officer of this company sold 5,338 shares at a rate of $0.31, taking the stock ownership to the 197,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Transformation Officer sold 2,776 for $0.34, making the entire transaction worth $941. This insider now owns 184,659 shares in total.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.16) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -233.91 while generating a return on equity of -171.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS)

Looking closely at GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.89 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s (WGS) raw stochastic average was set at 24.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3846, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7801. However, in the short run, GeneDx Holdings Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3063. Second resistance stands at $0.3141. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3243. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2781. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2703.

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS) Key Stats

There are 798,247K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 239.12 million. As of now, sales total 234,690 K while income totals -548,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 61,350 K while its last quarter net income were -308,760 K.