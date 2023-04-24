Gevo Inc. (GEVO) with a beta value of 3.05 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) stock priced at $1.12, up 3.57% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.17 and dropped to $1.10 before settling in for the closing price of $1.12. GEVO’s price has ranged from $1.11 to $4.80 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was -46.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -46.30%. With a float of $230.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $237.38 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 87 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1702.89, operating margin of -6590.47, and the pretax margin is -8341.02.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Gevo Inc. is 2.90%, while institutional ownership is 51.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 7,469. In this transaction CCO & CIO of this company sold 5,975 shares at a rate of $1.25, taking the stock ownership to the 512,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,676 for $1.89, making the entire transaction worth $33,409. This insider now owns 797,725 shares in total.

Gevo Inc. (GEVO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8341.02 while generating a return on equity of -17.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -46.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 57.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gevo Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 221.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Gevo Inc. (GEVO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 6.28 million, its volume of 7.62 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.34%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Gevo Inc.’s (GEVO) raw stochastic average was set at 5.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 71.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 68.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6385, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1970. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.1867 in the near term. At $1.2133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0733. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0467.

Gevo Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 265.70 million, the company has a total of 237,167K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,180 K while annual income is -98,010 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 550 K while its latest quarter income was -25,390 K.