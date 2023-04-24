Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 19,651 K

Markets

April 21, 2023, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) trading session started at the price of $0.60, that was 4.56% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.64 and dropped to $0.5713 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for GSMG has been $0.42 – $1.54.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -26.90%. With a float of $26.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.12 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 138 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.17, operating margin of +17.01, and the pretax margin is +17.10.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited is 61.25%, while institutional ownership is 19.90%.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +17.12 while generating a return on equity of 16.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.40

Technical Analysis of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

The latest stats from [Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, GSMG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 13.26 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited’s (GSMG) raw stochastic average was set at 19.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.28% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 210.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 89.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7332, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.2345. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6562. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6825. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7249. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5875, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5451. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5188.

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) Key Stats

There are 68,124K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 41.00 million. As of now, sales total 157,080 K while income totals 26,890 K. Its latest quarter income was 19,651 K while its last quarter net income were 9,076 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

$7.17M in average volume shows that United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) is heading in the right direction

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) stock priced at $8.18, down -2.41% from the previous...
Read more

Recent developments with Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.09 cents.

Sana Meer -
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ: HBAN) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $11.59, down -1.63% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) posted a 7.73% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.53, plunging -3.58% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.