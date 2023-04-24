Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is 31.38% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) stock priced at $15.45, down -0.13% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.62 and dropped to $15.29 before settling in for the closing price of $15.48. GFI’s price has ranged from $7.03 to $15.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 9.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -10.00%. With a float of $858.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $891.30 million.

In an organization with 6364 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.21, operating margin of +32.82, and the pretax margin is +26.91.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +16.59 while generating a return on equity of 17.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.50% during the next five years compared to 86.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Gold Fields Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 44.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.80

Technical Analysis of Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 5.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Gold Fields Limited’s (GFI) raw stochastic average was set at 93.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.17. However, in the short run, Gold Fields Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.62. Second resistance stands at $15.79. The third major resistance level sits at $15.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.13. The third support level lies at $14.96 if the price breaches the second support level.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 13.85 billion, the company has a total of 893,528K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 4,287 M while annual income is 711,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 640,100 K while its latest quarter income was -360,800 K.