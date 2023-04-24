Halliburton Company (HAL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -0.68%

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $34.03, down -1.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.05 and dropped to $33.04 before settling in for the closing price of $33.87. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL has traded in a range of $23.30-$43.99.

A company in the Energy sector has dropped its sales by -0.30% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.00%. With a float of $901.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $904.00 million.

In an organization with 45000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.32, operating margin of +14.80, and the pretax margin is +10.40.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Halliburton Company is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 10, was worth 107,410. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,769 shares at a rate of $38.79, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s EVP, Secretary and CLO sold 4,493 for $40.41, making the entire transaction worth $181,562. This insider now owns 191,334 shares in total.

Halliburton Company (HAL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.67) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.74 while generating a return on equity of 21.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.50% during the next five years compared to 35.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Halliburton Company’s (HAL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Halliburton Company (HAL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 8.31 million. That was inferior than the volume of 9.32 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Halliburton Company’s (HAL) raw stochastic average was set at 32.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.13% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.69. However, in the short run, Halliburton Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $33.95. Second resistance stands at $34.51. The third major resistance level sits at $34.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $32.49. The third support level lies at $31.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.58 billion has total of 902,879K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 20,297 M in contrast with the sum of 1,572 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,582 M and last quarter income was 656,000 K.