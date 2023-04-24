Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) stock priced at $4.41, down -0.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.355 before settling in for the closing price of $4.42. HMY’s price has ranged from $1.93 to $4.79 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 17.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -120.80%. With a float of $434.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $616.53 million.

In an organization with 37609 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.05, operating margin of +19.23, and the pretax margin is -2.66.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is 15.10%, while institutional ownership is 36.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -2.50 while generating a return on equity of -3.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -120.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.96 million. That was inferior than the volume of 4.12 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s (HMY) raw stochastic average was set at 78.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.29. However, in the short run, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.47. Second resistance stands at $4.55. The third major resistance level sits at $4.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.28. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.20.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.77 billion, the company has a total of 618,072K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,806 M while annual income is -69,220 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,998 M while its latest quarter income was 77,857 K.