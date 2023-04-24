HD (The Home Depot Inc.) climbed 0.49 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $301.62, up 0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $303.20 and dropped to $299.35 before settling in for the closing price of $298.57. Over the past 52 weeks, HD has traded in a range of $264.51-$347.25.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 9.30% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 7.40%. With a float of $1.01 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.02 billion.

The firm has a total of 471600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.97, operating margin of +15.27, and the pretax margin is +14.28.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Home Improvement Retail Industry. The insider ownership of The Home Depot Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 71.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 1,995,495. In this transaction EVP – Merchandising of this company sold 6,403 shares at a rate of $311.65, taking the stock ownership to the 25,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 17, when Company’s EVP and CIO sold 2,000 for $311.29, making the entire transaction worth $622,580. This insider now owns 3,928 shares in total.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $3.3 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.28) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.52% during the next five years compared to 17.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 81.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.69, a number that is poised to hit 3.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 16.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Home Depot Inc. (HD)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [The Home Depot Inc., HD], we can find that recorded value of 3.05 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 3.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.73%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.49.

During the past 100 days, The Home Depot Inc.’s (HD) raw stochastic average was set at 29.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $295.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $301.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $302.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $304.71. The third major resistance level sits at $306.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $298.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $297.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $294.68.

The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 302.35 billion has total of 1,012,669K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 157,403 M in contrast with the sum of 17,105 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 35,831 M and last quarter income was 3,362 M.