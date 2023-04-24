HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 6,603 M

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) stock priced at $70.20, up 1.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.30 and dropped to $70.185 before settling in for the closing price of $69.84. HDB’s price has ranged from $50.61 to $71.76 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129341 employees.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.67 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +22.91 while generating a return on equity of 16.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are HDFC Bank Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.99. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.41 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 91.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.46% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.82. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $71.40 in the near term. At $71.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $72.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $69.17.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 113.42 billion, the company has a total of 1,848,514K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 21,138 M while annual income is 5,088 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,603 M while its latest quarter income was 1,549 M.