Investors finally get a glimpse of Aptiv PLC (APTV) volume hitting the figure of 2.07 million.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $105.88, plunging -0.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $105.88 and dropped to $104.195 before settling in for the closing price of $106.08. Within the past 52 weeks, APTV’s price has moved between $77.96 and $124.88.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.30% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 0.80%. With a float of $269.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $270.96 million.

In an organization with 160000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.18, operating margin of +7.67, and the pretax margin is +5.66.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aptiv PLC is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 12, was worth 698,901. In this transaction Chairman and CEO of this company sold 6,665 shares at a rate of $104.86, taking the stock ownership to the 578,815 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 6,665 for $105.05, making the entire transaction worth $700,129. This insider now owns 585,480 shares in total.

Aptiv PLC (APTV) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.22) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +3.40 while generating a return on equity of 6.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.01% during the next five years compared to -13.30% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Trading Performance Indicators

Aptiv PLC (APTV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 68.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aptiv PLC (APTV)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.76 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.83.

During the past 100 days, Aptiv PLC’s (APTV) raw stochastic average was set at 44.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 31.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $100.94. However, in the short run, Aptiv PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $106.05. Second resistance stands at $106.81. The third major resistance level sits at $107.73. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $104.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $103.44. The third support level lies at $102.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 28.75 billion based on 271,047K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 17,489 M and income totals 594,000 K. The company made 4,640 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 249,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.