Investors finally get a glimpse of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) volume hitting the figure of 723.32 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $0.1075, up 21.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.113 and dropped to $0.0952 before settling in for the closing price of $0.08. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.08-$1.71.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $3.62 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.79 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 118 workers is very important to gauge.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 36,506. In this transaction CFO of this company sold 159,066 shares at a rate of $0.23, taking the stock ownership to the 8,611 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s CEO, President sold 14,937,660 for $0.32, making the entire transaction worth $4,726,276. This insider now owns 113,665,510 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

The latest stats from [Mullen Automotive Inc., MULN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 328.87 million was superior to 250.18 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 5.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 125.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1756, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4080. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1122. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1215. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1300. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0944, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0859. The third support level lies at $0.0766 if the price breaches the second support level.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 320.89 million has total of 1,747,209K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -376,276 K.