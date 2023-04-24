Investors finally get a glimpse of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) volume hitting the figure of 4.93 million.

On April 21, 2023, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) opened at $97.94, higher 1.10% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.25 and dropped to $96.36 before settling in for the closing price of $96.71. Price fluctuations for PM have ranged from $82.85 to $109.81 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 2.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -0.20% at the time writing. With a float of $1.55 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.55 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 79800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.84, operating margin of +39.17, and the pretax margin is +36.90.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Philip Morris International Inc. is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 02, was worth 786,816. In this transaction Pr.Combusibles&GlobalComb.Mktg of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $98.35, taking the stock ownership to the 87,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 17, when Company’s Exec. Chairman of the Board sold 80,000 for $100.35, making the entire transaction worth $8,028,000. This insider now owns 1,007,048 shares in total.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.34) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +28.62. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.76 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.94% during the next five years compared to 3.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Philip Morris International Inc. (PM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

The latest stats from [Philip Morris International Inc., PM] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.79 million was superior to 4.53 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Philip Morris International Inc.’s (PM) raw stochastic average was set at 49.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $96.60. Now, the first resistance to watch is $98.56. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $99.35. The third major resistance level sits at $100.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.57. The third support level lies at $94.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) Key Stats

There are currently 1,552,148K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 150.11 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 31,762 M according to its annual income of 9,048 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,152 M and its income totaled 2,397 M.