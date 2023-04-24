Search
admin
admin

Investors must take note of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) performance last week, which was -4.76%.

Top Picks

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.12, plunging -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.99 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ASX’s price has moved between $4.45 and $7.97.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.90%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +12.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $7.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.91. The third support level lies at $6.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.78 billion based on 2,183,621K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,831 M and income totals 2,001 M. The company made 5,016 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 422,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

6.39% volatility in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) stock priced at $3.60, up 2.79% from...
Read more

CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) average volume reaches $1.68M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE: CBRE) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $72.75, down -0.53% from the previous trading day. During...
Read more

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) with a beta value of 1.36 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Steve Mayer -
April 21, 2023, Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL) trading session started at the price of $39.23, that was 2.63% jump from the session before....
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.