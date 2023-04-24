Investors must take note of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) performance last week, which was -4.76%.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.12, plunging -1.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.12 and dropped to $6.99 before settling in for the closing price of $7.11. Within the past 52 weeks, ASX’s price has moved between $4.45 and $7.97.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 18.20% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -1.90%. With a float of $1.37 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.08 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 97198 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.52, operating margin of +12.12, and the pretax margin is +12.00.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.22) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 22.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 21.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Trading Performance Indicators

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.67. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.94, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (ASX)

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) saw its 5-day average volume 3.63 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 5.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s (ASX) raw stochastic average was set at 46.96%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.09 in the near term. At $7.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.22. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.96, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.91. The third support level lies at $6.83 if the price breaches the second support level.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.78 billion based on 2,183,621K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 21,831 M and income totals 2,001 M. The company made 5,016 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 422,380 K in sales during its previous quarter.