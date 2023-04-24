Investors must take note of B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) performance last week, which was -4.43%.

April 21, 2023, B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) trading session started at the price of $4.06, that was -0.49% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.14 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. A 52-week range for BTG has been $2.81 – $4.90.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 24.00%. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.88, operating margin of +30.14, and the pretax margin is +30.04.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward B2Gold Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of B2Gold Corp. is 1.08%, while institutional ownership is 69.44%.

B2Gold Corp. (BTG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.13) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 8.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 29.77% growth over the previous five years of trading.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what B2Gold Corp. (BTG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of B2Gold Corp. (BTG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [B2Gold Corp., BTG], we can find that recorded value of 9.15 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 10.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 23.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, B2Gold Corp.’s (BTG) raw stochastic average was set at 75.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.15. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.20. The third major resistance level sits at $4.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.04, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.98. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.93.

B2Gold Corp. (AMEX: BTG) Key Stats

There are 1,075,388K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.41 billion. As of now, sales total 1,733 M while income totals 252,870 K. Its latest quarter income was 592,470 K while its last quarter net income were 157,760 K.