Investors must take note of Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s (TIG) performance last week, which was 0.33%.

Analyst Insights

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) kicked off on April 20, 2023, at the price of $6.16, up 0.16% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.17 and dropped to $6.15 before settling in for the closing price of $6.15. Over the past 52 weeks, TIG has traded in a range of $2.12-$7.34.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -441.00%. With a float of $18.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.22 million.

In an organization with 344 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Specialty Industry. The insider ownership of Trean Insurance Group Inc. is 16.43%, while institutional ownership is 77.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 31,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $6.25, taking the stock ownership to the 906,016 shares.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -20.91 while generating a return on equity of -17.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -441.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s (TIG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.01. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.29, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Trean Insurance Group Inc. (TIG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.99 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s (TIG) raw stochastic average was set at 99.73%, which indicates a significant increase from 83.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 2.07% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.83. However, in the short run, Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.17. Second resistance stands at $6.18. The third major resistance level sits at $6.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.14. The third support level lies at $6.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 315.58 million has total of 51,238K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 303,240 K in contrast with the sum of -65,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 89,080 K and last quarter income was -91,360 K.

