KB Home (KBH) average volume reaches $1.67M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On April 21, 2023, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) opened at $41.45, higher 0.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.95 and dropped to $41.2159 before settling in for the closing price of $41.51. Price fluctuations for KBH have ranged from $24.78 to $42.61 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 9.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 51.40% at the time writing. With a float of $69.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $83.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2366 employees.

KB Home (KBH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KB Home is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 27, was worth 856,684. In this transaction EVP, Real Estate & Bus. Dev. of this company sold 29,777 shares at a rate of $28.77, taking the stock ownership to the 143,363 shares.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.14) by $0.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 51.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.90% during the next five years compared to 37.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KB Home (KBH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.15, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Looking closely at KB Home (NYSE: KBH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, KB Home’s (KBH) raw stochastic average was set at 92.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 78.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.67. However, in the short run, KB Home’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.02. Second resistance stands at $42.35. The third major resistance level sits at $42.76. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $40.55.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Key Stats

There are currently 82,491K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.42 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,904 M according to its annual income of 816,670 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,384 M and its income totaled 125,500 K.