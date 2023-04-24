KeyCorp (KEY) is expecting -33.54% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) stock priced at $11.90, down -3.74% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.93 and dropped to $11.44 before settling in for the closing price of $12.04. KEY’s price has ranged from $9.60 to $22.13 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.30%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -26.60%.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 18891 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

KeyCorp (KEY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of KeyCorp is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 25,900. In this transaction Director of this company bought 2,000 shares at a rate of $12.95, taking the stock ownership to the 42,961 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Chief Information Officer sold 45,000 for $15.58, making the entire transaction worth $701,100. This insider now owns 119,121 shares in total.

KeyCorp (KEY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.3 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +23.79 while generating a return on equity of 12.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -2.10% during the next five years compared to 8.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KeyCorp’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KeyCorp (KEY)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 21.36 million, its volume of 41.21 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, KeyCorp’s (KEY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 25.77% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.80% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.87 in the near term. At $12.14, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.14 billion, the company has a total of 924,859K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,130 M while annual income is 1,917 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,366 M while its latest quarter income was 394,000 K.