Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -10.80% last month.

On April 21, 2023, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) opened at $0.658, lower -3.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.66 and dropped to $0.60 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Price fluctuations for KSCP have ranged from $0.58 to $4.69 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -129.80% at the time writing. With a float of $14.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $36.94 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 111 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -62.96, operating margin of -567.71, and the pretax margin is -455.39.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Knightscope Inc. is 6.52%, while institutional ownership is 9.10%.

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -455.39.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -129.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Knightscope Inc. (KSCP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.98

Technical Analysis of Knightscope Inc. (KSCP)

The latest stats from [Knightscope Inc., KSCP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.1 million was superior to 0.65 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Knightscope Inc.’s (KSCP) raw stochastic average was set at 2.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 121.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 109.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9157, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.0936. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6596. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6898. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7196. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5996, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5698. The third support level lies at $0.5396 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Key Stats

There are currently 36,735K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,630 K according to its annual income of -25,640 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,350 K and its income totaled -11,680 K.