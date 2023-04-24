Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) is 10.98% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $18.70, up 2.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.06 and dropped to $18.65 before settling in for the closing price of $18.56. Over the past 52 weeks, PHG has traded in a range of $11.75-$31.06.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 0.10% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -375.10%. With a float of $880.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $889.18 million.

In an organization with 77233 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.62, operating margin of +1.17, and the pretax margin is -9.70.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -375.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -33.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.01

Technical Analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.54 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.98 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s (PHG) raw stochastic average was set at 99.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 97.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.18, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.68. However, in the short run, Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.18. Second resistance stands at $19.32. The third major resistance level sits at $19.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.50. The third support level lies at $18.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 16.56 billion has total of 889,315K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 18,783 M in contrast with the sum of -1,694 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,536 M and last quarter income was -108,240 K.