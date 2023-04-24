Last month’s performance of -1.49% for Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is certainly impressive

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $7.31, down -0.95% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.4199 and dropped to $7.2401 before settling in for the closing price of $7.36. Over the past 52 weeks, BLNK has traded in a range of $7.28-$26.95.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 89.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -48.40%. With a float of $41.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $51.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 564 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -87.07, operating margin of -139.64, and the pretax margin is -149.25.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Blink Charging Co. is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 28.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 04, was worth 3,316,839. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company sold 396,998 shares at a rate of $8.35, taking the stock ownership to the 2,525,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 16, when Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 143,634 for $10.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,552,684. This insider now owns 1,884,433 shares in total.

Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -149.76 while generating a return on equity of -38.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.27.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Blink Charging Co. (BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) saw its 5-day average volume 1.71 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.46.

During the past 100 days, Blink Charging Co.’s (BLNK) raw stochastic average was set at 0.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $8.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.42. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.39 in the near term. At $7.50, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.14. The third support level lies at $7.03 if the price breaches the second support level.

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 444.33 million has total of 60,365K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 61,140 K in contrast with the sum of -91,560 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 22,610 K and last quarter income was -28,150 K.