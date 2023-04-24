Last month’s performance of -11.82% for C3.ai Inc. (AI) is certainly impressive

April 21, 2023, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) trading session started at the price of $20.80, that was -3.14% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.05 and dropped to $19.55 before settling in for the closing price of $20.71. A 52-week range for AI has been $10.16 – $34.68.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -241.60%. With a float of $90.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.73 million.

In an organization with 704 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward C3.ai Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 3.00%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 720,960. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $30.04, taking the stock ownership to the 209,664 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 553 for $25.83, making the entire transaction worth $14,285. This insider now owns 341,409 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.22) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what C3.ai Inc. (AI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 13.88 million. That was inferior than the volume of 22.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.37.

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.38%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 146.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 119.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.53, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.36. However, in the short run, C3.ai Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $20.89. Second resistance stands at $21.72. The third major resistance level sits at $22.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.72. The third support level lies at $17.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

There are 112,210K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.32 billion. As of now, sales total 252,760 K while income totals -192,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 66,670 K while its last quarter net income were -63,160 K.