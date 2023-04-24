Last month’s performance of -15.32% for Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is certainly impressive

April 21, 2023, Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) trading session started at the price of $0.76, that was -5.26% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.705 before settling in for the closing price of $0.76. A 52-week range for SPRU has been $0.69 – $1.69.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -294.60%. With a float of $93.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $142.69 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 318 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.11, operating margin of -258.14, and the pretax margin is -227.12.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Spruce Power Holding Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Spruce Power Holding Corporation is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 31.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 21, was worth 53,707. In this transaction Director of this company sold 65,496 shares at a rate of $0.82, taking the stock ownership to the 678,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Director sold 59,883 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $44,673. This insider now owns 744,128 shares in total.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.17) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -232.04 while generating a return on equity of -16.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -294.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.38

Technical Analysis of Spruce Power Holding Corporation (SPRU)

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spruce Power Holding Corporation’s (SPRU) raw stochastic average was set at 2.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 123.41% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9024, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0316. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.7717 in the near term. At $0.8233, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6533. The third support level lies at $0.6017 if the price breaches the second support level.

Spruce Power Holding Corporation (NYSE: SPRU) Key Stats

There are 147,931K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 112.40 million. As of now, sales total 23,190 K while income totals -93,930 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,060 K while its last quarter net income were -43,150 K.