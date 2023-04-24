Last month’s performance of 63.03% for Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) is certainly impressive

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) stock priced at $1.95, up 16.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.02 and dropped to $1.72 before settling in for the closing price of $1.66. AZYO’s price has ranged from $1.10 to $9.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 0.00%. With a float of $9.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 164 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.08, operating margin of -53.96, and the pretax margin is -66.81.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. The insider ownership of Aziyo Biologics Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 28.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 15,870. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.59, taking the stock ownership to the 1,655,184 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 24, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 20,000 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $27,078. This insider now owns 1,645,184 shares in total.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -66.88 while generating a return on equity of -775.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 0.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.54 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aziyo Biologics Inc. (AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) saw its 5-day average volume 0.63 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Aziyo Biologics Inc.’s (AZYO) raw stochastic average was set at 11.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 197.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.9392, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.3124. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0667 in the near term. At $2.1933, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5933. The third support level lies at $1.4667 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aziyo Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: AZYO) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 26.91 million, the company has a total of 16,190K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 49,190 K while annual income is -32,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 12,670 K while its latest quarter income was -5,440 K.