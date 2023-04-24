Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) to new highs

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $96.87, plunging -0.70% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.17 and dropped to $95.19 before settling in for the closing price of $97.27. Within the past 52 weeks, COF’s price has moved between $86.84 and $144.73.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 4.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -33.50%. With a float of $377.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $382.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 55943 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Credit Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Capital One Financial Corporation is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 14, was worth 921,280. In this transaction President, Commercial Banking of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $115.16, taking the stock ownership to the 121,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 12,537 for $114.77, making the entire transaction worth $1,438,871. This insider now owns 3,757,022 shares in total.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $3.84) by -$1.02. This company achieved a net margin of +19.02 while generating a return on equity of 12.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.60% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Trading Performance Indicators

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.82, a number that is poised to hit 3.92 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation (COF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 3.34 million, its volume of 2.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.09.

During the past 100 days, Capital One Financial Corporation’s (COF) raw stochastic average was set at 26.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $100.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $97.44 in the near term. At $98.30, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $99.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.48.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.20 billion based on 381,246K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 38,373 M and income totals 7,360 M. The company made 11,001 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 1,232 M in sales during its previous quarter.