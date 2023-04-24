Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing On Holding AG (ONON) to new highs

On April 21, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) opened at $31.91, higher 4.45% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.51 and dropped to $31.62 before settling in for the closing price of $31.89. Price fluctuations for ONON have ranged from $15.44 to $33.20 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 130.60% at the time writing. With a float of $141.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.65 million.

The firm has a total of 1701 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.77, operating margin of +6.96, and the pretax margin is +6.37.

On Holding AG (ONON) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 33.16%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +4.72 while generating a return on equity of 6.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 130.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20 and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [On Holding AG, ONON], we can find that recorded value of 4.48 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.63.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 98.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.01. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.70. The third major resistance level sits at $35.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.92. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $30.23.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are currently 622,301K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.99 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,281 M according to its annual income of 60,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 383,850 K and its income totaled -27,320 K.