Lilium N.V. (LILM) 20 Days SMA touches -27.78%: The odds favor the bear

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $0.4385, up 4.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.444 and dropped to $0.4131 before settling in for the closing price of $0.42. Over the past 52 weeks, LILM has traded in a range of $0.42-$3.60.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 44.40%. With a float of $96.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $397.79 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 947 employees.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Lilium N.V. is 63.55%, while institutional ownership is 12.30%.

Lilium N.V. (LILM) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $1.14. This company achieved a return on equity of -87.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.88, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lilium N.V. (LILM)

Looking closely at Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.12 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.95%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Lilium N.V.’s (LILM) raw stochastic average was set at 1.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8078, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6293. However, in the short run, Lilium N.V.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4476. Second resistance stands at $0.4613. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4785. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3995. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3858.

Lilium N.V. (NASDAQ: LILM) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 165.60 million has total of 393,284K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -266,630 K annual income.