Livent Corporation (LTHM) 20 Days SMA touches -3.32%: The odds favor the bear

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $21.60, plunging -5.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.60 and dropped to $19.43 before settling in for the closing price of $21.85. Within the past 52 weeks, LTHM’s price has moved between $18.26 and $36.38.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 35.70%. With a float of $178.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $179.30 million.

The firm has a total of 1350 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.36, operating margin of +44.04, and the pretax margin is +41.24.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Livent Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 19, was worth 118,272. In this transaction Vice President and CFO of this company sold 3,635 shares at a rate of $32.54, taking the stock ownership to the 62,582 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 85,171 for $35.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,980,985. This insider now owns 299,980 shares in total.

Livent Corporation (LTHM) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.38) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +33.63 while generating a return on equity of 24.44. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.00% during the next five years compared to 29.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Trading Performance Indicators

Livent Corporation (LTHM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.35, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Livent Corporation (LTHM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Livent Corporation, LTHM], we can find that recorded value of 4.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Livent Corporation’s (LTHM) raw stochastic average was set at 22.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 29.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.58% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $22.73. The third major resistance level sits at $23.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.36.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.93 billion based on 179,655K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 813,200 K and income totals 273,500 K. The company made 219,400 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 82,700 K in sales during its previous quarter.