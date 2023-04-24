MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) is -4.65% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 21, 2023, MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) opened at $10.37, lower -2.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.385 and dropped to $10.13 before settling in for the closing price of $10.38. Price fluctuations for MGI have ranged from $9.18 to $10.96 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -3.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 180.90% at the time writing. With a float of $89.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.70 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3186 employees.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Credit Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MoneyGram International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%.

MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.13) by $0.1. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 180.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.50% during the next five years compared to 19.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI)

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) saw its 5-day average volume 3.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 9.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.64, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.59. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.32 in the near term. At $10.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.06, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.97. The third support level lies at $9.81 if the price breaches the second support level.

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Key Stats

There are currently 96,626K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.00 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,310 M according to its annual income of 34,200 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 342,100 K and its income totaled 21,800 K.