No matter how cynical the overall market is, Accenture plc (ACN) performance over the last week is recorded -1.05%

On April 21, 2023, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) opened at $275.73, higher 0.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $277.83 and dropped to $275.395 before settling in for the closing price of $275.55. Price fluctuations for ACN have ranged from $242.80 to $330.32 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 11.20% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 17.00% at the time writing. With a float of $620.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $630.85 million.

The firm has a total of 721000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.14, operating margin of +15.36, and the pretax margin is +14.93.

Accenture plc (ACN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Information Technology Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 75.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 1,750,350. In this transaction Chief Executive – Europe of this company sold 6,250 shares at a rate of $280.06, taking the stock ownership to the 174,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Chair & CEO sold 2,954 for $280.05, making the entire transaction worth $827,274. This insider now owns 24,459 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 2/27/2023, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.5) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +11.17 while generating a return on equity of 33.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.81 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 14.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accenture plc (ACN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86, a number that is poised to hit 3.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Accenture plc, ACN], we can find that recorded value of 2.26 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.42 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.11.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 53.79%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $272.10, while its 200-day Moving Average is $279.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $277.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $278.95. The third major resistance level sits at $280.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $275.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $274.08. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $272.77.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are currently 631,871K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 174.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 61,594 M according to its annual income of 6,877 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 15,814 M and its income totaled 1,524 M.