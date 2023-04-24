No matter how cynical the overall market is, Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) performance over the last week is recorded -17.34%

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.49, plunging -3.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.49 and dropped to $1.38 before settling in for the closing price of $1.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CEI’s price has moved between $1.20 and $51.00.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -38.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 89.10%. With a float of $17.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $20.00 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.62, operating margin of -733.79, and the pretax margin is -18039.52.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas E&P industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Camber Energy Inc. is 11.07%, while institutional ownership is 4.50%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -18039.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 89.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 49.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -14.24

Technical Analysis of Camber Energy Inc. (CEI)

Looking closely at Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI), its last 5-days average volume was 0.59 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.12.

During the past 100 days, Camber Energy Inc.’s (CEI) raw stochastic average was set at 3.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 9.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 142.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5948, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.7487. However, in the short run, Camber Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4873. Second resistance stands at $1.5447. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5983. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3763, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3227. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.2653.

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 29.60 million based on 20,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 600 K and income totals -107,740 K. The company made 130 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -20,900 K in sales during its previous quarter.