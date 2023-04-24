No matter how cynical the overall market is Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) performance over the last week is recorded -3.48%

April 21, 2023, Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) trading session started at the price of $59.89, that was 0.17% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $60.20 and dropped to $59.415 before settling in for the closing price of $59.75. A 52-week range for CNQ has been $43.67 – $69.14.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 19.50% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 47.30%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.11 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 10035 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.78, operating margin of +34.90, and the pretax margin is +32.40.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Canadian Natural Resources Limited stocks. The insider ownership of Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 3.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.60%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.59) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +25.86 while generating a return on equity of 29.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.99% during the next five years compared to 36.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.03, a number that is poised to hit 1.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) saw its 5-day average volume 2.47 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.18 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.40.

During the past 100 days, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (CNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 81.54%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $56.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.74. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $60.23 in the near term. At $60.61, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $61.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $59.44, it is likely to go to the next support level at $59.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $58.66.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE: CNQ) Key Stats

There are 1,100,342K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 66.26 billion. As of now, sales total 32,536 M while income totals 8,413 M. Its latest quarter income was 7,107 M while its last quarter net income were 1,066 M.