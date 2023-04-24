No matter how cynical the overall market is Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) performance over the last week is recorded 9.61%

A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) stock priced at $11.11, up 7.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.995 and dropped to $11.07 before settling in for the closing price of $11.04. DH’s price has ranged from $9.42 to $30.11 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 69.00%. With a float of $53.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.13 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 946 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.83, operating margin of -14.99, and the pretax margin is -17.71.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Definitive Healthcare Corp. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 106.35%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 5,193,000. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company bought 450,000 shares at a rate of $11.54, taking the stock ownership to the 450,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s Director sold 1,016,000 for $22.75, making the entire transaction worth $23,114,000. This insider now owns 2,508,971 shares in total.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.71 while generating a return on equity of -0.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 69.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 3.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH)

The latest stats from [Definitive Healthcare Corp., DH] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.58 million was inferior to 0.82 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s (DH) raw stochastic average was set at 52.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 93.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.13. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.21. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.57. The third major resistance level sits at $13.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.72. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.36.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.73 billion, the company has a total of 107,598K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 222,650 K while annual income is -22,260 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 60,600 K while its latest quarter income was -5,790 K.