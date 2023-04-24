No matter how cynical the overall market is Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) performance over the last week is recorded -0.65%

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $7.67, soaring 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.675 and dropped to $7.4494 before settling in for the closing price of $7.65. Within the past 52 weeks, HLX’s price has moved between $2.47 and $9.16.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 8.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -40.90%. With a float of $142.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $151.43 million.

In an organization with 2280 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +5.80, operating margin of -2.99, and the pretax margin is -8.61.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 27, was worth 633,000. In this transaction EVP and COO of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $8.44, taking the stock ownership to the 193,948 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 31, when Company’s EVP and COO sold 26,000 for $6.93, making the entire transaction worth $180,180. This insider now owns 254,870 shares in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -10.05 while generating a return on equity of -5.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -40.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 65.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.65 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.85 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s (HLX) raw stochastic average was set at 55.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.03. However, in the short run, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.74. Second resistance stands at $7.82. The third major resistance level sits at $7.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.37. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.29.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.16 billion based on 151,494K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 873,100 K and income totals -87,780 K. The company made 287,820 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,710 K in sales during its previous quarter.