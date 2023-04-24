No matter how cynical the overall market is Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) performance over the last week is recorded -13.03%

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $9.84, down -12.69% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $9.90 and dropped to $8.63 before settling in for the closing price of $10.09. Over the past 52 weeks, LUNR has traded in a range of $8.55-$136.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 75.40%. With a float of $23.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.22 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 163 employees.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Intuitive Machines Inc. is 11.49%, while institutional ownership is 84.60%.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 75.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR)

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) saw its 5-day average volume 2.9 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.19.

During the past 100 days, Intuitive Machines Inc.’s (LUNR) raw stochastic average was set at 0.20%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 87.22% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 343.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $9.60 in the near term. At $10.38, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.33, it is likely to go to the next support level at $7.84. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $7.06.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ: LUNR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 849.28 million has total of 84,173K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 85,946 K in contrast with the sum of -190 K annual income.