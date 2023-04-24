No matter how cynical the overall market is Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) performance over the last week is recorded -13.96%

April 21, 2023, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) trading session started at the price of $0.19, that was 3.47% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.2048 and dropped to $0.183 before settling in for the closing price of $0.19. A 52-week range for MMAT has been $0.19 – $2.34.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 78.00% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 38.30%. With a float of $267.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $363.42 million.

In an organization with 239 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -36.44, operating margin of -816.31, and the pretax margin is -832.70.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Meta Materials Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Meta Materials Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 11,626. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 18,454 shares at a rate of $0.63, taking the stock ownership to the 21,103 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 13, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 17,372 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $10,944. This insider now owns 14,274 shares in total.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -775.50 while generating a return on equity of -22.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 38.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 17.1 million. That was better than the volume of 9.11 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 3.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 231.87% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 127.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5153, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9446. However, in the short run, Meta Materials Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.2066. Second resistance stands at $0.2166. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2284. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1848, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1730. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1630.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Key Stats

There are 383,745K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 88.52 million. As of now, sales total 10,200 K while income totals -79,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,450 K while its last quarter net income were -15,210 K.