No matter how cynical the overall market is, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) performance over the last week is recorded 0.00%

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.57, plunging -5.59% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.62 and dropped to $1.49 before settling in for the closing price of $1.61. Within the past 52 weeks, SI’s price has moved between $1.10 and $144.53.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 25.70%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 114.50%. With a float of $25.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 279 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Silvergate Capital Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 79.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 1,508,324. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 16,314 shares at a rate of $92.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.64) by -$0.16. This company achieved a return on equity of -84.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.80% during the next five years compared to 50.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Trading Performance Indicators

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 0.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -29.96, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 16.88 million, its volume of 2.54 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Silvergate Capital Corporation’s (SI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 234.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.1032, while its 200-day Moving Average is $42.3402. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5967 in the near term. At $1.6733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4133. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3367.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 51.00 million based on 31,659K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total -532,840 K and income totals -937,910 K. The company made -773,150 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,047 M in sales during its previous quarter.