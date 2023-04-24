No matter how cynical the overall market is, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) performance over the last week is recorded 1.41%

On April 21, 2023, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) opened at $339.00, higher 0.87% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $342.3599 and dropped to $336.00 before settling in for the closing price of $338.71. Price fluctuations for GS have ranged from $277.84 to $389.58 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 9.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -49.40% at the time writing. With a float of $331.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $349.40 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 48500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 71.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 1,267,875. In this transaction Global Treasurer of this company sold 3,750 shares at a rate of $338.10, taking the stock ownership to the 21,366 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 19, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer, GC sold 7,277 for $332.67, making the entire transaction worth $2,420,840. This insider now owns 4,334 shares in total.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $8.1) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +16.74 while generating a return on equity of 9.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -49.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.11% during the next five years compared to 8.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 28.09, a number that is poised to hit 7.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 38.47 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.9 million, its volume of 3.54 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.08.

During the past 100 days, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) raw stochastic average was set at 45.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 96.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $338.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $339.98. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $344.01 in the near term. At $346.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $350.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $337.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $333.65. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $331.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Key Stats

There are currently 335,423K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 113.06 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 47,365 M according to its annual income of 11,261 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10,593 M and its income totaled 1,326 M.