Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) performance over the last week is recorded 5.10%

Company News

April 21, 2023, Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) trading session started at the price of $15.46, that was -0.65% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.48 and dropped to $15.10 before settling in for the closing price of $15.34. A 52-week range for VNO has been $12.53 – $42.67.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!

Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!

Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today!

Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -2.90% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -505.10%. With a float of $176.25 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.78 million.

The firm has a total of 3146 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.42, operating margin of +18.70, and the pretax margin is -20.05.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Vornado Realty Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Vornado Realty Trust is 8.08%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -19.25 while generating a return on equity of -5.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -505.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.33% during the next five years compared to -31.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vornado Realty Trust, VNO], we can find that recorded value of 3.45 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Vornado Realty Trust’s (VNO) raw stochastic average was set at 19.04%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.45. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $15.65. The third major resistance level sits at $15.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.69.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) Key Stats

There are 191,881K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.94 billion. As of now, sales total 1,800 M while income totals -346,500 K. Its latest quarter income was 446,940 K while its last quarter net income were -477,750 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on April 21, 2023, with Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) stock priced at $4.25, up 8.29% from the previous day...
Read more

-29.75% percent quarterly performance for LendingClub Corporation (LC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Shaun Noe -
LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $7.21, up 0.42% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD) is 4.69% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Steve Mayer -
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $130.58, soaring 1.82% from the previous trading...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.