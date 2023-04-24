Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is expecting 4.71% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $475.72, down -0.46% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $475.72 and dropped to $468.83 before settling in for the closing price of $474.18. Over the past 52 weeks, NOC has traded in a range of $430.93-$556.27.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 7.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -27.70%. With a float of $151.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 95000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.42, operating margin of +9.84, and the pretax margin is +15.94.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Northrop Grumman Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 1,878,187. In this transaction CVP Chief Global Bus Off of this company sold 3,999 shares at a rate of $469.65, taking the stock ownership to the 8,717 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s CVP & Pres, Mission Systems sold 2,810 for $467.58, making the entire transaction worth $1,313,910. This insider now owns 16,240 shares in total.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $7.5 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $6.57) by $0.93. This company achieved a net margin of +13.38 while generating a return on equity of 34.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.34 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 11.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 174.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 31.50, a number that is poised to hit 5.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 24.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC)

Looking closely at Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC), its last 5-days average volume was 0.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.49.

During the past 100 days, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s (NOC) raw stochastic average was set at 34.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 45.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $464.47, while its 200-day Moving Average is $486.58. However, in the short run, Northrop Grumman Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $475.53. Second resistance stands at $479.07. The third major resistance level sits at $482.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $468.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $465.29. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $461.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 72.10 billion has total of 152,047K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,602 M in contrast with the sum of 4,896 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,033 M and last quarter income was 2,080 M.