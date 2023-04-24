Search
Shaun Noe
Now that Altria Group Inc.’s volume has hit 9.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Company News

On April 21, 2023, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) opened at $46.17, higher 0.35% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.25 and dropped to $45.69 before settling in for the closing price of $45.99. Price fluctuations for MO have ranged from $40.35 to $57.05 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales slided by -0.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 138.70% at the time writing. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6300 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.80, operating margin of +77.17, and the pretax margin is +35.72.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Tobacco industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.17) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.64% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Altria Group Inc. (MO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.27. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 56.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.19, a number that is poised to hit 1.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

The latest stats from [Altria Group Inc., MO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.93 million was inferior to 8.19 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 38.76%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.37. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $46.59. The third major resistance level sits at $46.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.25.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,786,146K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 82.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,096 M according to its annual income of 5,764 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,111 M and its income totaled 2,690 M.

