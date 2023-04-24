Search
Now that The Kroger Co.’s volume has hit 3.78 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) kicked off on April 21, 2023, at the price of $48.05, up 0.25% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.35 and dropped to $47.78 before settling in for the closing price of $47.80. Over the past 52 weeks, KR has traded in a range of $41.81-$58.97.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 3.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 40.70%. With a float of $711.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $715.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 430000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.43, operating margin of +3.06, and the pretax margin is +1.96.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Grocery Stores Industry. The insider ownership of The Kroger Co. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 1,187,225. In this transaction Group Vice President of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $47.49, taking the stock ownership to the 126,866 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 06, when Company’s Senior Vice President sold 29,024 for $48.39, making the entire transaction worth $1,404,471. This insider now owns 90,732 shares in total.

The Kroger Co. (KR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 1/30/2023, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.89) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +1.50 while generating a return on equity of 22.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 23.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at The Kroger Co.’s (KR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Kroger Co. (KR)

The latest stats from [The Kroger Co., KR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.65 million was inferior to 5.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, The Kroger Co.’s (KR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.22%, which indicates a significant increase from 42.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $46.50. Now, the first resistance to watch is $48.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $48.59. The third major resistance level sits at $48.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $47.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $47.45. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $47.11.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.29 billion has total of 717,468K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 148,258 M in contrast with the sum of 2,244 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 34,822 M and last quarter income was 451,000 K.

