NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) with a beta value of 1.52 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $169.00, soaring 0.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $170.13 and dropped to $165.54 before settling in for the closing price of $169.62. Within the past 52 weeks, NXPI’s price has moved between $132.08 and $198.28.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 7.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 55.50%. With a float of $258.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $259.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 34500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.05, operating margin of +28.68, and the pretax margin is +25.47.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of NXP Semiconductors N.V. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.6) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +21.11 while generating a return on equity of 39.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 55.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.87% during the next five years compared to 19.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Trading Performance Indicators

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.56, a number that is poised to hit 3.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.0 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.09.

During the past 100 days, NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s (NXPI) raw stochastic average was set at 40.42%, which indicates a significant increase from 28.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $178.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $168.73. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $171.45 in the near term. At $173.09, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $176.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $166.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $163.91. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $162.27.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 44.06 billion based on 259,735K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,205 M and income totals 2,787 M. The company made 3,312 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 722,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.