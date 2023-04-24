Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is 2.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) on April 21, 2023, started off the session at the price of $92.28, soaring 1.72% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.955 and dropped to $91.815 before settling in for the closing price of $92.26. Within the past 52 weeks, OMC’s price has moved between $61.31 and $96.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales slided by -1.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -0.30%. With a float of $199.41 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 74200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.02, operating margin of +15.37, and the pretax margin is +13.61.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Omnicom Group Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 94.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 2,335,250. In this transaction CEO, Omnicom Digital of this company sold 25,000 shares at a rate of $93.41, taking the stock ownership to the 128,038 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s SVP, Chief Accounting Officer sold 6,000 for $92.80, making the entire transaction worth $556,800. This insider now owns 31,121 shares in total.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.39) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +9.21 while generating a return on equity of 40.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 4.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.66, a number that is poised to hit 1.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

The latest stats from [Omnicom Group Inc., OMC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.11 million was superior to 1.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.86.

During the past 100 days, Omnicom Group Inc.’s (OMC) raw stochastic average was set at 86.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $78.17. Now, the first resistance to watch is $94.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $95.35. The third major resistance level sits at $96.74. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $92.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.07. The third support level lies at $90.32 if the price breaches the second support level.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 18.58 billion based on 199,515K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 14,289 M and income totals 1,317 M. The company made 3,868 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 429,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.