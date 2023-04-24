Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) soared 3.36 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

April 21, 2023, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) trading session started at the price of $1.50, that was 3.36% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.59 and dropped to $1.43 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. A 52-week range for OPEN has been $0.92 – $8.37.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 85.40% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -93.10%. With a float of $537.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $634.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2570 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.28, operating margin of -5.47, and the pretax margin is -8.68.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Opendoor Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Opendoor Technologies Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 69.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 5,729. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 3,456 shares at a rate of $1.66, taking the stock ownership to the 753,771 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 17, when Company’s insider sold 14,532 for $1.68, making the entire transaction worth $24,375. This insider now owns 757,227 shares in total.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.73) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of -8.69 while generating a return on equity of -81.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -93.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -69.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.06. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) saw its 5-day average volume 17.19 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 23.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s (OPEN) raw stochastic average was set at 29.21%, which indicates a significant increase from 20.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 120.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6682, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.7091. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6100 in the near term. At $1.6800, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3600. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2900.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Key Stats

There are 642,560K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 957.40 million. As of now, sales total 15,567 M while income totals -1,353 M. Its latest quarter income was 2,857 M while its last quarter net income were -399,000 K.